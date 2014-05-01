PS4 to add Sky Go and NOW TV this summer

Sky is taking its on-demand content next-gen, confirming that both Sky Go and NOW TV will be available on the PS4 later this summer.

With Sky Go landing for existing subscribers and NOW TV making the broadcaster’s entertainment, movie and sport content available to users on a pay per play basis, both services will help Sony and the PS4 close ground on the rival Xbox One’s improved television tie-ins.

Remaining somewhat loose on expected arrival times, Sky has confirmed that NOW TV will be the first of the two services to land on the PS4 “this summer.”

Although Sky Go will hit the PS4 during an even more obscure period “later this year,” the launch will also mark the service’s first appearance on the PS3.

“ More and more consumers are demanding easy access to a greater choice of high-quality entertainment over internet-connected devices ,” Luke Bradley-Jones, Sky’s Brand Director of TV Products said.

“Sky is committed to helping customers access our great content, whenever and wherever they want. This deal is yet another example of that. The agreement with Sony is great news for millions of Sky TV customers who can look forward to using Sky Go on their PlayStation 3 or PS4 for the first time.”

Fergal Gara, Vice President and Managing Director for Sony Computer Entertainment UK stated: “NOW TV has been a great addition to the PlayStation 3 entertainment portfolio, so bringing it to the new PS4 is going to delight all users of the newest, most powerful member of the PlayStation family.”

He added: “Sky Go joining both PlayStation platforms further enhances our credentials as the ultimate gaming and entertainment package.”

Sky has yet to offer any indication as to when, or indeed if, Sky Go and NOW TV will be available to Xbox One gamers.

