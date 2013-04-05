PS4 targeting larger female user base

Sony has revealed it is looking to attract the ladies, with the tech giant suggesting it hopes the upcoming PS4 release will help it attract a larger female user base.

With games consoles largely appealing to younger, male audiences, Sony has confirmed that it hopes the PS4 will help it break down these gender boundaries, introducing the console to a new, female market and allowing the company to reap the rewards of an expanded user base.

Claiming that the raft of new features being introduced to the PS4, Sony’s first new console in seven years, will help attract a broader range of users, Andrew House, President and CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment has outlined areas in which the company will look to target female users.

“We are not going down the route of making the console pink of course,” House said speaking with TheSun.

With the gaming sector in large a male dominated industry proving content for a largely male consumer base, House has suggested that in order to appeal to a female market, Sony will have to start from the beginning and introduce the console to the right developers.

“The key is getting games developers – who are going to make the next Angry Birds – excited about the PS4,” the Sony head suggested. “And they are.”

He added: “I think the key is to have people – and increasingly women – with different sensibilities creating different games. It is not all about shoot ‘em up games.”

Formally unveiled at a recent New York City launch event, the Sony PS4 was showcased alongside an all new, touch pad incorporating controller, as well as a revised PlayStation Eye camera which will allow gamers to enjoy immersive, motion gaming options.

The news comes as male PlayStation owners will be questioning their console choice after a study suggested Xbox 360 gamers are better in bed than their PS3 toting counterparts.