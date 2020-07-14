The PS5’s release draws close, but is now a good time for an upgrade or should you bide your time and wait to see if it’s good value for its price? We’ve compared the next-gen machine against the best PlayStation console this generation has to offer. In the battle of the PS4 Pro vs PS5 – who wins?

The PS5 will be a genuine leap in console technology when it’s released, but as with every launch there are things that are still up in the air. Will the launch lineup be good? How much will the console costs? Remember, the PS4 has had several year to build up an envious roster of games. All this and more is sure to inform gamers’ decisions on whether they should upgrade right away.

PS4 Pro vs PS5 price

There is no word on the PS5’s price, but it’s expected to be substantial. It remains to be seen whether any production complications caused by COVID-19 will have a significant impact on the console’s price.

A product page for the PS5 has appeared on Amazon. This has left some wondering if pre-order availability – and hence a price – would be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the PS4 Pro comes in at the 350 to £400, depending on which bundle you opt for. It’s still an impressive piece of console technology, and the price could drop ahead of the PS5, making it even more attractive.

PS4 Pro vs PS5 specs

The PS4 Pro’s GPU is twice as powerful as the original PS4. Sony claims it packs 4.2 teraflops, compared to the 1.84 teraflops of the original console.

That pales in comparison to the next-gen console. The PS5 comes with a remarkable 10.28 Teraflops, which Sony claims will help make loading times a thing of the past; as well as taking “open world games” to a whole new level.

The PS4 Pro offers 8GB of GDDR5 memory, with an extra 1GB set aside for running non-gaming applications such as Prime Video and Netflix.

PlayStation 5 PlayStation 4 Pro CPU 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) 2.1GHz 8-core AMD Jaguar GPU 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency) 4.2 TFLOP AMD Radeon GPU architecture Custom RDNA 2 8GB GDDR5 & 1GB HDR Yes Yes Storage Custom 825GB SSD 1TB

PS4 Pro vs PS5 games

There are no dedicated PS4 Pro exclusives and there isn’t too much to worry about as regards losing out of current-gen favourites when the next-gen comes. Thanks to to the measures taken by Sony, a number of PS4 titles will be available to gamers on the new console if they’ve purchased them on a PS4 or PS4 Pro.

PS4 Pro vs PS5 design

The PS5’s design has caused a real stir among fans. It’s a departure from the usual slim design by looking more like Wi-Fi router.

Many were shocked by Sony’s choice to depart from the minimalist designs of the PS2, PS3 and PS4. The new console is a combination of white and black colours, with blue light features and sweeping lines. Take a look at it yourself in the video below.

PS4 Pro vs PS5 controllers

The PS5’s DualSense controller is the latest of several generations of DualShock controllers. Again, the controller has had a change in colour scheme and design tweaks.

The new DualSense has four standout improvements: the shoulder buttons, the new lightbar, an integrated microphone array and the Create button.

The shoulder buttons had been mentioned by Sony ahead of the PS5 reveal, stating how the PS5 controller would incorporate haptic feedback beyond anything console gamers have experienced before.

Comparably, the PS4 Pro controller is the same as the DualShock 4 that came with the original PS4. That said, the DualShock 4 has proved to be a reliable, well-designed controller over its lifespan.

