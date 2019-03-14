PS4 Pro Deal: Marvel’s Spider-Man Plus Two Games and Now TV Pass for £339.99

If you’ve been looking to upgrade to the fantastic PS4 Pro, this incredible deal, which saves you £75.97, is just too tempting to pass up.

2018 was a huge year for PlayStation, with a barrage of stellar exclusives including God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Shadow of the Colossus. At this point in the console’s lifecycle, there’s never been a better time to pick up a PS4 and see what all the fuss is about.

Whether you’re hoping to buy your first PS4 console or just want to upgrade from your PS4 Slim, we definitely recommend going for the PS4 Pro. With the ability to process 4K HDR graphics, the PS4 Pro is the only way to see the console’s library running at peak performance.

In our review for the PS4 Pro, Stuart Andrews explained: “If you want the fastest, most powerful, most feature-rich 4K console then the Xbox One X is now the king of the hill. However, at around £340 to the One X’s £425 at the current going rate, the Pro is significantly cheaper and, most would agree, it has a superior library of games.”

As part of this deal you’ll be getting three of the PS4’s best games: Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Last of Us: Remastered and Ni No Kuni II. If post apocalyptic narratives just aren’t your cup of tea however, you can swap out The Last of Us for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

As if that wasn’t enough, GAME has also thrown in a two month Now TV Entertainment Pass, just the ticket to watch the final season of Game of Thrones as it airs.

At such a low price, there’s no telling when the deal will expire but if you want to dive into some fantastic 4K gaming at an affordable rate, don’t let it pass you by.

