eBay has saved its Black Friday bangers for later in the week this year and currently you can bag arguably the best console around alongside the best iteration of FIFA.

Thanks to the special code ‘PRESENTS’, which you’ll need to enter at checkout, you can nab yourself a PS4 Pro console plus a copy of FIFA 19 for the impressive price of £297.49.

PS4 Pro Bundle Deal PS4 Pro 1TB & FIFA 19 Bundle (use code PRESENTS) Save a whopping 15% on this FIFA 19 and PS4 Pro bundle. This discount code will only last a short time, so act fast.

Adding that code slashes more than £50 off the £349 RRP, ensuring you’re getting a proper bargain. You’ll even be able to pick the console up – for free – from a local Argos store.

The PS4 Pro itself is Sony’s high-end, flagship gaming console. It’ll display compatible games at 4K and with the added benefits you’ll get with HDR.

In our glowing PS4 Pro review we said: “The PS4 is roughly £100 more expensive than the base PS4, but if you’re even thinking of buying a 4K TV then we’d say the extra is worth it. The PS4 Pro offers a significant bump in visual fidelity for not an awful lot more money – and you still get the additional performance and Supersampling enhancements on a 1080p TV.”

You’ll get 1TB of internal storage for downloading games and you’ll also be able to stream Netflix in 4K HDR.

FIFA 19 hardly needs an introduction and it’s probably the finest entry in the series to date. Pair it with the PS4 Pro and an HDR television and it’ll feel like you’re watching the beautiful game in person.

PS4 Pro Bundle Deal PS4 Pro 1TB & FIFA 19 Bundle (use code PRESENTS) Save a whopping 15% on this FIFA 19 and PS4 Pro bundle. This discount code will only last a short time, so act fast.

We finished up our FIFA 19 review by saying: ” FIFA 19 is a great game, packed with plenty of detail. It isn’t a huge step forward in terms of raw gameplay, but the sheer amount of stuff to do will mean you keep coming back for more.”

More Post Black Friday & Cyber Monday content