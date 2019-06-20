Best PS4 Deals for Prime Day UK 2019: What to expect

Fancy bagging a dirt cheap PS4? Then Prime Day 2019 UK may well be your best opportunity as the price is expected to be slashed significantly ahead of next year’s potential PS5 release.

Plus, with several big games releasing towards the end of the year, including FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you’ll have plenty of exciting AAA games to play throughout the year.

But which PS4 are you going to go for? There are currently two versions available: the PS4 Slim and the PS4 Pro. The former is the cheapest version available, while the Pro sees you upscale the resolution for selected games up to 4K – provided you have an Ultra HD TV hooked up to it. Whichever one you go for, this is the right place to be to score yourself a tasty deal.

Best PS4 Deals – what’s available right now

Your Guide to PlayStation 4

What was available last year?

One of the hottest selling items of last year’s Prime Day ended up being a 15-month subscription to PlayStation Plus. Why do you ask? Simple, it went for the super low price of just £34.99, which at any other point during the year would have set you back well over £50. What’s more, the deal was even better for Prime Student Members, as they received a further discount, bagging the subscription for a stonking £19.99.

What deals do we expect?

As was the case last year, we definitely expect to see some more cracking offers on a PlayStation Plus subscription, so if your own membership is nearly over then Prime Day will be the perfect time to stock up. On the console side of things, we expect to see the PS4 Slim bundled with a few games (and possibly an extra controller) for under the £200 mark. With the PS5 also on the horizon, we can foresee Amazon wanting to shift its stock of the PS4 Pro so prepare to see some sweet bundles drop below £300.

Which is the best PS4 console?

The PS4 Pro is undoubtedly the most powerful PS4 console, capable of upscaling the resolution to Ultra HD and boosting frame rates for smoother visuals. Of course, you’ll need a 4K TV or 4K monitor to take advantage of the former feature, so there’s little point upgrading if you’re still limited to a Full HD TV. It’s also important to bear in mind the PS4 Pro doesn’t have a 4K disk drive, so you won’t be able to play your Ultra HD Blu-Ray disks here – you’ll need an Xbox One X for that.

The PS4 Slim, meanwhile, is a lot cheaper, typically floating around the £230 price point. This is the best value console to buy, as you’re still getting access to all the same games as the Pro. You’re only really missing out on improved visuals and shorter loading times by refusing to cough up the extra £100 that the Pro costs.

Is 500GB enough for PS4?

A PS4 with 500GB of storage sounds like a lot, but you’ll surprisingly find yourself running out of space after a handful of downloads. For example, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 requires 100GB – and this is just the base install which doesn’t include additional updates and DLC. Of course, this is an extreme example, but buy two titles of this ilk and you’ll already be at half capacity with a 500GB PS4.

It’s not the end of the world if you do take up all of this space, as the PS4 allows you to uninstall games to free up space. And if you want to jump back into that game a few months later? Simply reinstall and your saved progress should still be there. That’s a lot of faffing around though, so you’ll likely be tempted to upgrade to 1TB storage instead.

What are the best PS4 games out now?

Obviously this is subjective, but we reckon some of the best PS4 games you can buy are God of War, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Last of Us Remastered. If you’re a parent looking to buy a PG-friendly game for your child, then we suggest Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, Minecraft and Sonic Mania.

If you want even more suggestions, than check out our Best PS4 Games 2019 list where we’ve included all of the very best video games on the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro.

What is the difference between a PSN game and full game?

There’s absolutely no difference between a PSN game and a full game. You’ll occasionally see the former bundled with DLC, but digital games also tend to be more expensive. With this in mind, you only need to focus on whatever is the cheapest deal, unless you really like to have a collection of physical games.

Is Fortnite free on PS4?

Fortnite is indeed free to play on PS4. You don’t even need a PS Plus Subscription, despite other PS4 multiplayer games typically requiring it.

You can buy paid-for versions of Fortinte such as the Deep Freeze bundle, but you’re essentially just paying for aesthetic skins for characters, weapons and gear. This bundle also gifts you in-game credits, so players can buy even more skins and character aesthetics. Such content won’t actually alter your experience of the game, but some players like to personalise their avatars rather than being stuck with the bland default options.

