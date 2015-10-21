PS4 price drop hits UK and Europe

Sony has confirmed that its PS4 console has received a price cut in Europe and the UK.

This generation’s leading games console is now available for £300 in the UK and €350 in Europe. That’ll snag you the 500GB model of the PS4.

This move follows a similar US price drop to $350 earlier in October.

Sony is clearly preparing the way for a busy Christmas with these sweeping price drops. While it has a commanding lead over rival Microsoft and its Xbox One, Sony’s PS4 is looking a little light on blockbuster exclusive games going into the most lucrative period of the year.

Uncharted 4, the company’s biggest PS4 exclusive yet, has slipped to early next year. Meanwhile Halo 5 and Rise of the Tomb Raider – two major Xbox One exclusives – are on course for release over the coming weeks.

Sony has also used the opportunity to point out some of its current bundle deals, led by the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection bundle, which incorporates remastered versions of the first three Uncharted games.

It also highlights the Batman: Arkham Knight Limited Edition PS4, Destiny: The Taken King Limited Edition PS4, and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Limited Edition PS4 bundles.

At the bottom of the list – but sure to be pushed nearer the top once the game is released on November 17 – is the Star Wars Battlefront Limited Edition PS4 bundle.



