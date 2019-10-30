The Playstation 4 is now the second best selling console ever, according to figures from Sony’s Second Quarter 2019 earnings report.

Sony sold 2.8 million consoles in the second quarter of 2019. The sales have pushed the console up the all-time rankings and mean the PS4 has outsold the original Playstation, AKA the PS1.

The Playstation 1 itself consistently outsold rivals and was a huge success. Overtaking it in the sales stakes is a real achievement as a result.

The console has now also overtaken the Nintento Wii in terms of total sales, another hugely popular gaming platform.

So who’s the top dog?

The PS2 currently sits top of the pile for a home games console. It sold 155 million units. Comparably the PS4 has hit 102.8 million, the PS1 managed 102.5 million and the Wii sold 101.5 million units.

The PS4 is nearing the end of its life cycle though, with the PS5 pencilled in for a ‘holiday’ release in 2020. Sony’s gaming revenue, and profits have taken a hit this year as the PS4 ages, so they’ll be eager to see the new console introduced.

So, what can we expect from its successor, the PS5?

Well, so far we’ve only got limited details. Sony have mentioned backwards compatibility, 8K and ray-tracing.

A leaked developer kit image showed of a large, clunky looking console, but this aesthetic is likely to change ahead of release.

Speaking to Wired, system architect Mark Cerny detailed some of the major specifications for its next-generation console.

For starters, it will boast an advanced AMD Ryzen processor alongside a GPU with AMD Navi architecture capable of ray tracing, a feature currently only available in high-end gaming rigs. It will also support 8K graphics, although whether or not this will be upscaled remains unknown given how such resolutions are exclusive to the high-end PC and television space.

