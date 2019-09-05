Sony PS2 reborn as handheld console in this incredible mod

The Sony PS2 is a retro games console now. For some PlayStation gamers that reality is as painful as plucking the greys out of the beard.

However, after the living, breathing disaster that was the PlayStation Classic, we’d say Sony is unlikely to launch a PS2 Classic any time soon. For those missing the joys of the best-selling games console of all time, some comfort is afoot.

Noted tinkerer darkwingmod, who posts his efforts on Reddit, has revealed a version of a portable PS2, using a Raspberry Pi 2 board and some actual PlayStation 2 hardware – the PS2 Slim’s mother board.

The presence of real PS2 components within the handheld controller beats most other efforts (including RetroPie builds), because it means there’s no game emulation involved. It users an SMB server that connects to the hardware via the Raspberry Pi’s Ethernet port, which is used to load games running smoothly at near-full speed, according to the marker.

The PIS2 offers a 90-minute battery life, and an indicator that’ll warn gamers when there’s just 20 minute left. It’s also possible to switch between portable mode and a television. Interestingly, console can be charged with a standard PS2 power cable.

Unfortunately, these won’t be going on sale, for obvious reasons. However, we echo the comment of Redditor TraegusPearze, who wrote: “How much would it hypothetically cost to have you make another one to send it to someone? Hypothetically.”

Sony discontinued the PS2 back in 2013 after selling over 150 million units, making it the most successful video game console of all time, to this day. So far, the PS4 has sold just over 100 million copies, despite having dominated the current generation.

At the time, over 10,000 titles had been developed for the PS2 and 1.5bn games had been sold. It was an incredible 12-year run for the PS2, the likes of which we may never see again.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

