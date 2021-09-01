PS Plus subscribers will soon get a tasty treat on the PS5

Sony has confirmed that PS Plus subscribers will be able to download Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds for free this month.

In what looks to be one of the most generous PS Plus offering for a number of months, all three games will be available to download for free from 7 September until 4 October, and keep the games in your library for as long as you remain a PS subscriber.

For those unaware, the Overcooked series is a co-op cooking venture, where you and your friends must work together to cook up meals for your guests, while avoiding all of the obstacles within the various chaotic kitchens. It’s one of the best couch co-op games we’ve ever played, and seriously recommend a taster course.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat! is a special edition on PS5 that packs together all of the content from Overcooked and Overcooked 2, while stuffing in some additional content as a side course. We gave Overcooked 2 a 4-star rating when we reviewed it back in 2018, so it’s definitely worth snacking on if you’re a PS Plus subscriber.

The second free game up for grabs is Hitman 2 on the PS4 (or on PS5 via backwards compatibility). While it launched back in 2018, it holds up surprisingly well, with multiple sandbox locations to dispatch your targets in from a Formula One race track to a Bollywood film set.

We gave Hitman 2 a 4.5-star rating in our review, so it’s certainly worth trying out, especially if you’ve had an eye on Hitman 3 which launched earlier this year.

And lastly, Sony is also offering Predator: Hunting Grounds on PS4 as part of the PS Plus September offering. This asymmetrical multiplayer shooter sees a four-person squad go up against a Predator from the popular film series.

As the Predator, you’ll be able to use a variety of alien weaponry to stalk and take down your opponents. We only gave the game a 3-star rating in our review, but it’s still worth checking out for free if you’re a fan of the Predator series.