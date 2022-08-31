PS Plus September adds a modern great and, finally, more retro games

Since Sony revamped the PS Plus offering to include retro titles from earlier PlayStation eras, the classic titles promised to Premium subscribers have been thin on the ground.

Last month there were no new PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games released as part of the PS Plus line up. However, Sony has rectified that somewhat by announcing the games coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers across all tiers in September.

All well as some well-known PS5 and PS4 games – like Deathloop, Watch Dogs 2, Assassin’s Creed Origin, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Sony is delving into the back catalogue for Premium subscribers, according to a new PlayStation blog post.

Those ‘classic’ games will be available to Premium subscribers on September 20, and are as follows:

Syphon Filter 2 | PS1

The Sly Collection | PS3

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time | PS3

Bentley’s Hackpack | PS3

Toy Story 3 | PSP

Kingdom of Paradise | PSP

Beyond that, the games available to PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers on September 20 are:

Need for Speed Heat | PS4

Granblue Fantasy: Versus | PS4

Toem | PS5

If you have Premium or Extra you’ll get the above three games and the following from September 20:

Deathloop | PS5

Assassin’s Creed Origins | PS4

Watch Dogs 2 | PS4

Dragon Ball Xeonoverse 2 | PS4

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition | PS4

Chicory: A Colourful Tale | PS4

Monster Entergy Supercross: The Official Videogame 5 | PS4, PS5

Alex Kidd in Miracle World: DX | PS4, PS5

Rabbits Invasino: The Interactive TV Show | PS4

Rayman Legends | PS4

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game | PS4

Are you impressed with the revamped PlayStation Plus offering thus far? Or does Sony have more to do before it matches up with Microsoft’s excellent Xbox Game Pass Ultimate proposition? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.