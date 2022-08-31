PS Plus September adds a modern great and, finally, more retro games
Since Sony revamped the PS Plus offering to include retro titles from earlier PlayStation eras, the classic titles promised to Premium subscribers have been thin on the ground.
Last month there were no new PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games released as part of the PS Plus line up. However, Sony has rectified that somewhat by announcing the games coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers across all tiers in September.
All well as some well-known PS5 and PS4 games – like Deathloop, Watch Dogs 2, Assassin’s Creed Origin, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Sony is delving into the back catalogue for Premium subscribers, according to a new PlayStation blog post.
Those ‘classic’ games will be available to Premium subscribers on September 20, and are as follows:
Syphon Filter 2 | PS1
The Sly Collection | PS3
Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time | PS3
Bentley’s Hackpack | PS3
Toy Story 3 | PSP
Kingdom of Paradise | PSP
Beyond that, the games available to PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers on September 20 are:
Need for Speed Heat | PS4
Granblue Fantasy: Versus | PS4
Toem | PS5
If you have Premium or Extra you’ll get the above three games and the following from September 20:
Deathloop | PS5
Assassin’s Creed Origins | PS4
Watch Dogs 2 | PS4
Dragon Ball Xeonoverse 2 | PS4
Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition | PS4
Chicory: A Colourful Tale | PS4
Monster Entergy Supercross: The Official Videogame 5 | PS4, PS5
Alex Kidd in Miracle World: DX | PS4, PS5
Rabbits Invasino: The Interactive TV Show | PS4
Rayman Legends | PS4
Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game | PS4
Are you impressed with the revamped PlayStation Plus offering thus far? Or does Sony have more to do before it matches up with Microsoft’s excellent Xbox Game Pass Ultimate proposition? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.