PS Plus free July games are headlined by an all-time PlayStation legend

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

PlayStation Plus might be all-new these days, but members will still get the bonus of free games each month. And July is looking like a good one for classic platformer fans.

Yes, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time headlines the PS Plus line-up for July, harking back to the original PlayStation console, the dawn of this quirky character and the beginning of the Naughty Dog dynasty on Sony consoles.

The fourth instalment was released in 2020 after a 22 year gap following Crash Bandicoot 3; hence the title. It was an inventive evolution of the original trilogy within a brand new adventure, with more expressive characters and new challenges.

Our reviewer gave it four stars, calling it “an excellent platformer, that carefully builds upon the legacy established by Naughty Dog so many years ago.” It’ll be available for PS Plus subscribers on PS5 and PS4 from July 5

Next up is The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan. It’s described as a cinematic horror game where “five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister. All playable characters can live or die, with the choices you make deciding their fate.” That’s a PS4 game and it’s coming to PS Plus on July 5 and will be available on August 1.

The Dark Pictures Anthology- Man of Medan

Finally for July, Sony is serving up Arcadegeddon, which is a brand new online multiplayer game for PS4 and PS5 and has a fun premise.

“Gilly, the owner of a local arcade, is trying to save his business from a faceless mega corporation,” the synopsis reads. “To do so he takes all the top arcade games and connects them all to make a super game. Unfortunately, the mega corporation, Fun Fun Co. hacks the game and injects a virus. You and your friends need to save the game and the last hometown arcade.”

Arcadegeddon

