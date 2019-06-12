PS Plus deal: Get 24 PS4 games throughout the year for just £34.99

You can bag yourself a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription for just £34.99 right now, seeing a 30% discount on the retail price.

This new bargain price works out at just £4.17 per month. Consider that this PS Plus service gives you two games every month for an entire year at no extra charge, while also allowing you to play all your favourite multiplayer titles online, and this deal serves up ridiculously good value.

Straight away you’ll get yourself Sonic Mania and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, which are two very highly regarded games.

Sonic Mania is essentially a ‘best hits’ compilation of the blue hedgehog’s 2D outings, with entirely new levels thrown in for good measure.

We gave Sonic Mania a 4-star score when we reviewed it, with our verdict stating “Sonic Mania is the best game in the franchise for years and reminds you why he managed to hit such heights to begin with.”

Borderlands the Handsome Collection, meanwhile, bundles both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel into one package, with all the DLC trimming thrown in on top. Borderlands is one of the most eccentric and fun first-person looter shooter series currently available, especially when you team up with friends for some co-op action.

We also gave Borderlands the Handsome Collection a 4-star rating, and gave it huge praise in our verdict: “If you somehow missed out on the Borderlands games in their original configurations, then the Handsome Collection is the proverbial no-brainer. It offers the very essence of pure gaming pleasure.”

And don’t forget, it’s not just these two excellent games you’ll be getting by subscribing. You’ll potentially get an additional 22 PS4 games throughout the 12-month subscription if you sign up now – and that’s all just for a one off payment of £34.99.

