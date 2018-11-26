Protect your home with this majestic Logitech Circle 2 Cyber Monday deal

Amazon’s slashed £70 off the Logitech Circle 2 Wi-Fi camera’s price tag, making it an absolute steal this Cyber Monday.
The Cyber Monday deal means you can pick up the the Circle 2 for as little as £99.99. The price is the lowest ever on Amazon and makes it a great purchase for any security conscious buyer on the market for an indoor or outdoor Wi-Fi camera.
The Logitech Circle 2 is a solid Wi-Fi camera that’s ideal for home monitoring. It offers 1080p, 180 degree video recording with 24 hours of free cloud storage. This makes it quick and easy to save incidents or check in when the camera detects a motion or sound while you’re out and about.
We haven’t reviewed the Circle 2 yet, but the original was a big hit with the Trusted Reviews team. As we noted in our Circle gen one review:
“If you want the simplest way to keep tabs on your house and its inhabitants, the Logitech Circle is a great buy. It might not have the most advanced security features of its rivals, but it still does a damn fine job.”
With a more advanced feature set and improved design, the Circle 2 on paper has the chops to be an even better purchase.
Looking for even more Cyber Monday deals? Then you’ll want to check out one of our other Cyber Monday hubs, where you’ll find the latest and greatest deals currently running.
More Black Friday content
- Best Headphone Deals
- Amazon Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Amazon's latest Echo smart speaker for a bargain Black Friday price.
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three's phenomenal best ever Black Friday SIM only deal.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.