Protect your home with this majestic Logitech Circle 2 Cyber Monday deal

Amazon’s slashed £70 off the Logitech Circle 2 Wi-Fi camera’s price tag, making it an absolute steal this Cyber Monday.

The Cyber Monday deal means you can pick up the the Circle 2 for as little as £99.99. The price is the lowest ever on Amazon and makes it a great purchase for any security conscious buyer on the market for an indoor or outdoor Wi-Fi camera.

The Logitech Circle 2 is a solid Wi-Fi camera that’s ideal for home monitoring. It offers 1080p, 180 degree video recording with 24 hours of free cloud storage. This makes it quick and easy to save incidents or check in when the camera detects a motion or sound while you’re out and about.

We haven’t reviewed the Circle 2 yet, but the original was a big hit with the Trusted Reviews team. As we noted in our Circle gen one review:

“If you want the simplest way to keep tabs on your house and its inhabitants, the Logitech Circle is a great buy. It might not have the most advanced security features of its rivals, but it still does a damn fine job.”

With a more advanced feature set and improved design, the Circle 2 on paper has the chops to be an even better purchase.

