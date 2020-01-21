Project xCoud adds 15 news games and dunks on Google Stadia again

Microsoft has reportedly added another fifteen titles to its fledgling Project xCloud game streaming service, as it looks to ward off the somewhat diminishing threat of Google’s incursion into the market.

Windows Central reports Microsoft has brought some high-profile Xbox One titles and mobile games to the platform, which is currently being tested among Xbox Insiders ahead of a full launch later this year.

Among the games are Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Wasteland 2: Directors Cut and Batman: The Telltale Series. However, perhaps the biggest news is the addition of Destiny 2, which is currently being pushed as one of the few marquee titles available to early Google Stadia adopters.

Here’s the full list of titles being added, according to the report:

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Destiny 2

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

The Wolf Among Us

Wasteland 2: Directors Cut

The Surge

SUPERHOT

Portal Knights

GoNNER – BLÜEBERRY Edition

Kingdom Two Crowns

Sparklite

Tracks – The Train Set Game

Train Sim World 2019

The platform is currently invite-only and available to play on Android devices in the US and UK. Eventually, the xCloud will be available on a massive array of connected devices, without the need for an Xbox console.

The service, which is yet to be priced, is likely to complement the Xbox Series X hardware, also scheduled to launch before the end of the year.

Google Stadia, meanwhile, launched to the public at the back end of last year, and is still finding its feet. Gamers who jumped in on the platform early are expressing frustration over the lack of updates and new titles since November, despite splashing out in excess of £120 for hardware. Google has been largely quiet about its plans for the service moving forward.

