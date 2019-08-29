Capcom has announced Project Resistance, an upcoming title seemingly based in the Resident Evil universe, although much of it remains a mystery in terms of genre, title and other essential bits of info.

The announcement was made earlier this morning alongside the confirmation that a reveal trailer will be showcased prior to Tokyo Games Show 2019. Could it be Resident Evil 8?

“Capcom is embarking on a new project,” reads the official website, accompanied by exactly when the teaser trailer will drop – September 9 at 4pm BST.

What exactly this trailer will entail remains unknown, although we imagine it will reveal Project Resistance’s actual name and whether or not it’s a main entry in the franchise to follow Resident Evil 7.

Project Resistance will have a major presence at the Tokyo Games Show 2019, with a stage schedule planned throughout the show to hopefully show off gameplay, story and other goodies. If you’re present in Japan next week, you can find the times below:

September 12 (Thur.) 12:30-1:10 p.m. [JST]

September 13 (Fri.) 12:00-12:40 p.m. [JST]

September 14 (Sat.) 11:50-12:30 p.m. [JST]

September 15 (Sun.) 3:30-4:30 p.m. [JST]

It will be playable for attendees of Tokyo Games Show who register in advance, and according to the website you must be a citizen of Japan to take part in hands-on demos, which is an unusual stipulation if we ever saw one.

Fans are also awaiting the reveal of Resident Evil 3 Remake after the critically and commercially beloved remake of Resi 2 earlier this year, which will no doubt land a high spot on our game of the year list with its stellar visuals, responsive gameplay and abundance of spooks.

We’ll be sure to update you once we know about Project Resistance in the coming weeks, whether that involve trailers, platforms or when you might be able to play it in the coming years. For now, keep it locked to Trusted Reviews for all the latest gaming news.

