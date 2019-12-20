Programmer turns his Christmas lights into giant game of Snake

Bored of the usual Christmas décor? This guy obviously was. Rather than opting for the standard set of twinkling fairy lights on the tree, he programmed them so that he could play Snake in his living room.

Dutch programmer Jordy Moos has promised to eventually release a complete tutorial on how he managed to create the game along with a copy of the code.

For now, we know that the game is run by a raspberry pi, uses an OctoWS2811 adapter board, ws2811 strips for the lights, and the pixels are being mapped by a camera.

You can play the game via a PS4 Dualshock controller and the snake itself is formed from a string of LEDs. The morsels of food, which slowly increase the size of the snake, are represented by glowing baubles.

Speaking on twitter, Moos said that not every game will be well suited to this format: “Some games are a bit problematic at the moment like Pong. The direction of the ball is too unpredictable with this amount of LEDs.”

While it’s unlikely we’ll see Breath of the Wild played on the tree, Moos indicated that he will try out other options in the new year. “I have twice the amount of LEDs so probably after Christmas I will add all of them and see how it looks.”

What makes this feat even more impressive is that the programmer has two cats walking around his living room. Felines are notoriously fond of exploring (and destroying) Christmas trees, so Moos must be deploying some kind of wizardry to keep them away.

We’ve reached out to Moos to see if he can explain how he made the game whilst his furry pals were on the prowl.

