Pro-Ject Audio unveils new Debut Carbon EVO turntable

Austrian hi-fi company Pro-Ject Audio Systems new Debut Carbon EVO features an 8.6-inch carbon fibre tonearm.

There’s a new record player in Pro-Ject Audio’s iconic Debut turntable range, and Austrian brand believes the Debut Carbon EVO (£449) can establish itself as the class leader in the sub-£500 market.

Called the Debut Carbon Evolution in the US, the latest turntable features Pro-Ject’s famous one-piece carbon fibre tonearm technology, along with a new electronic speed selection, new motor suspension and a factory mounted Ortofon 2M Red phono cartridge.

The centerpiece of the Debut Carbon EVO is its 8.6-inch, one-piece carbon fibre tonearm, the use of carbon fibre chosen for its optimal acoustic properties (and a material that rarely pops up in the sub-£500 category). Pre-mounted is the Ortofon 2M Red moving magnet cartridge, with Pro-Ject claiming the tonearm system can assist in delivering “a true high-end sound quality”.

The main chassis is made from MDF – used for its anti-resonant properties – with Pro-Ject further ensuring vibrations are minimised with the mounting plate isolating the AC drive motor, while also keeping it level with the sub-platter drive system for speed stability. The motor itself had been designed to fine tolerances for minimal noise, as well as decoupled from the main chassis by a new mounting plate with TPE-damping. The plinth sits upon three height-adjustable aluminium feet, with TPE-damping to help ward off any vibrations travelling through the surface its placed upon.

The Debut Carbon EVO can play 33, 45 and 78 RPM records and can be controlled via a convenient three-position rocker switch (33 – OFF – 45). To play records at 78 RPM a separate drive-belt is supplied. Furthermore, the speed control system ensures motor rotation is electronically regulated for accuracy and stability.

There are nine (yes, nine) finishes available, including three hand-painted high gloss versions, and five hand-painted pastel colours alongside an elegant walnut veneer. To keep dust away, the Debut Carbon EVO also comes with hinged dust cover.

With a suggested retail price of £449, the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon is set to go on sale September 2020.

