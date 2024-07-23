Prime Video overhaul cuts through the clutter

With Netflix planning a big overhaul of its TV app homepage, Amazon isn’t about to be left in the dust.

The Prime Video TV app is debuting a brand new streaming UI, which it says will “bring clarity and simplicity” back to streaming.

The updates, which are rolling out globally from today, aim to streamline the experience, while also deploying generative AI to improve recommendations and search results. Amazon wants to use generative AI via “Made For You” collections in the Movies and TV Shows areas of the app.

“Rather than showing content from specific add-on subscriptions and different purchase options, Prime Video will simplify things by grouping titles tailored to your interests,” Amazon says. The company is also using LLMs to simplify content synopses, making it easier to decide whether you want to watch, or continue scrolling.

There’s a new Prime tab, which will make it much easier to see what members have access to. Currently, the Prime Video homepage is a jumbled mess of Prime shows and movies, content you have to rent or buy, or content from other channels or subscription services.

Other services you subscribe to via Amazon Prime will also have a dedicated tab within the Prime Video app – including the likes of Max, Paramount+ and Crunchyroll – making it easier to find what you have access to.

Amazon offers access to over 100 add-on subscriptions and Amazon is making those easier to find by selecting “Subscriptions” where “you can find new options that are uniquely recommended based on your preferences, previous rentals, and viewing history.”

In a blog post, Amazon says: “There’s so much to discover on Prime Video, and with these updates, you’ll be able to navigate across our vast entertainment destination with ease. With more personalized recommendations powered by generative AI, you can discover content that is tailored to your individual preferences, allowing you to spend more time watching and less time browsing. Plus, we’re making it easier to quickly identify movies and series that are available at no additional cost to your Prime membership, find new blockbusters to rent or buy, and add and manage add-on subscriptions.”