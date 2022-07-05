 large image

Prime Video gets major update just in time for Lord of the Rings

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon Prime Video has launched a big upgrade for its Prime Video service as it prepares to launch its biggest ever show.

The expanded Watch Party feature is now available on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, streaming devices and games consoles.

Previously, the feature was only available on Amazon’s own Fire TV devices and the Prime Video mobile app for iOS and Android. This will make it much easier for up to 100 Prime Video users to enjoy TV shows and movies together.

Unfortunately, Brits still can’t enjoy the Watch Party feature as it remains a US-only proposition for the time being. We have reached out to Amazon for news on when the Watch Party feature might become available to Prime Video subscribers on UK soil.

“Prime Video Watch Party gives customers an immersive experience to share with friends, family, and other Prime Video users,” Amazon says (via Tech Crunch).

“A host gets to kick off the party by sharing his or her party link allowing up to 100 people to join in on the fun and chat throughout the show or movie. Watch Party is bringing people together from the comfort of our own living room.”

The expanded feature comes two months before Amazon debuts its live action live action Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power, which viewers might be extra keen to watch with friends who can’t be with them physically.

The improved Watch Party functionality comes as Netflix continues to avoid offering one. Major rivals like Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max have done for quote some time now.

Given COVID restrictions are no longer in effect – despite the pandemic being far from over – the value of these watch party features aren’t what they were couple of years back, but still valuable.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.
