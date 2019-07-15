Prime Day price crash: Get the Sony A6500 for a phenomenal £649

There are already some excellent Prime Day camera deals live right now, but an incredible Lightning deal has just shot to the top of our wishlist – right now, you can pick up a Sony A6500 mirrorless camera for just £649.

The Prime Day Lightning deal, which could only last a couple of hours, takes £551 off the original price of the Sony A6500 (body only). Add Sony’s £300 cashback deal to that and you have one of the best value cameras out there right now, despite the stiff competition for that title.

The Sony A6500 is one of the best mid-range mirrorless camera around right now and, in many respects, is even better specced than the newer Sony A6400. For your £649, you get high-end features like five-axis in-built image stabilisation, extremely fast and reliable 425-point hybrid autofocus, and a 24.2 MP APS-C Exmor sensor.

Sony A6500

The A6500 has traditionally been well over £1,000, which is why the opportunity to get it for £649 isn’t to be missed.

That sensor produces rich and vibrant photos, with a pleasing amount of saturation without being too vivid, and also helps the A6500 shoot excellent 4K video too. In short, the A6500 is a superb all-rounder that’ll take smartphone-beating snaps in pretty much every situation.

Our review of the Sony A6500 said: “If you’re looking for a high-end APS-C-format compact system camera, it’s unlikely you’ll find much on the market that’s better than or equal to the a6500 in terms of the range of features it offers – especially at this price point.” And that was at its original price of £1,449.

Our conclusion added: “That’s especially true if you like to photograph the kind of subjects that the A6500 is geared towards – such as action, sports and wildlife. With an ability to produce fantastically high-quality images, to keep up with fast-moving subjects, and adding that long-awaited touchscreen, Sony delivers an exceptional camera for the price.”

 

