Prime Day price crash: Get the Sony A6500 for a phenomenal £649

There are already some excellent Prime Day camera deals live right now, but an incredible Lightning deal has just shot to the top of our wishlist – right now, you can pick up a Sony A6500 mirrorless camera for just £649.

Buy now: Sony A6500 (body only) now just £649 (save £851, with cashback) at Amazon

The Prime Day Lightning deal, which could only last a couple of hours, takes £551 off the original price of the Sony A6500 (body only). Add Sony’s £300 cashback deal to that and you have one of the best value cameras out there right now, despite the stiff competition for that title.

Prime Day Lightning Deal – Sony A6500 Sony Alpha A6500 compact system camera An incredible deal on one of the best mirrorless cameras you can buy. The A6500 is a superb all-rounder, combining five-axis image stabilisation, class-leading autofocus, 4K video recording and a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor. Combine Amazon's saving with Sony's cashback and you have a brilliant (time limited) buy.

The Sony A6500 is one of the best mid-range mirrorless camera around right now and, in many respects, is even better specced than the newer Sony A6400. For your £649, you get high-end features like five-axis in-built image stabilisation, extremely fast and reliable 425-point hybrid autofocus, and a 24.2 MP APS-C Exmor sensor.

That sensor produces rich and vibrant photos, with a pleasing amount of saturation without being too vivid, and also helps the A6500 shoot excellent 4K video too. In short, the A6500 is a superb all-rounder that’ll take smartphone-beating snaps in pretty much every situation.

Related: Best Camera Deals for Amazon Prime Day UK

Prime Day Lightning Deal – Sony A6500 Sony Alpha A6500 compact system camera An incredible deal on one of the best mirrorless cameras you can buy. The A6500 is a superb all-rounder, combining five-axis image stabilisation, class-leading autofocus, 4K video recording and a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor. Combine Amazon's saving with Sony's cashback and you have a brilliant (time limited) buy.

Our review of the Sony A6500 said: “If you’re looking for a high-end APS-C-format compact system camera, it’s unlikely you’ll find much on the market that’s better than or equal to the a6500 in terms of the range of features it offers – especially at this price point.” And that was at its original price of £1,449.

Our conclusion added: “That’s especially true if you like to photograph the kind of subjects that the A6500 is geared towards – such as action, sports and wildlife. With an ability to produce fantastically high-quality images, to keep up with fast-moving subjects, and adding that long-awaited touchscreen, Sony delivers an exceptional camera for the price.”

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More