Prime Day has massive Photoshop discounts, but you’ll need to act fast

If you’re in need of an Adobe Photoshop upgrade, but don’t feel like forking over every year for an Adobe Cloud subscription, then the newest version of Elements is your friend.

Amazon is offering the disc version of the version of the Adobe Photoshop Elements 2019 can be grabbed for just $58.99, which is a massive discount on the regular price of $99.99.

The disc is compatible with the Mac and PC versions of the software and entitles you to install the software on two of your computers. There are also discounts for the download codes for Mac and PC.

Elements is Adobe’s stripped back version of the Photoshop program which is perfect for everyone outside of those seeking professional photo editing tools.

The new version of Elements 2019 features new automation skills, with slideshows and collages created automatically upon launch. It’s also easy to create prints and art from the online service sitting within Photoshop Elements 2019.

Adobe is also adding new sharing features that makes it easier to spread your photos, photos far and wide with friends, family and the wider online community.

You will need a disc-drive to install the software on your computer, so beware if you have a Mac or PC minus the optical drive. There are ways around it, but you might prefer to spend a little more and get a little less of a discount.

