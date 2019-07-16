More Prime Day Insanity: 50-inch 4K HDR TV with Fire TV for under $250

If you’re seeking to join the new era of 4K HDR video without breaking the bank, Amazon has you covered on Prime Day.

The Insignia brand may not win any awards for overall quality against titans like LG and Samsung, but a $250 LED 4K HDR set with with the Fire TV interface built-in is absolutely worth a look.

The model in question is the Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 Fire TV Edition, which is usually priced at $349.99. So there’s a saving of $100 in the offing here on an already great price.

If you’re worried about whether it’ll be able to handle over-the-air TV that won’t be a problem, as outside of the Fire TV interface, it works just like a normal television set with switchable outputs.

The Fire TV experience does deliver fast access to the likes of Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Hulu, all of which offer plenty of 4K content that’ll get you started. The Alexa Voice Remote is bundled in too, which means you can use your voice to switch inputs, control smart home devices, play music and more.

This isn’t a model we’ve reviewed directly, but has a 4.2 star out of 5 star rating on Amazon, from a whopping 1,865 reviews. If you’re seeking a second TV for the office or the bedroom this could be a great option that will save you a few bucks.

Here’s how Insignia describes the set on the product page: “Insignia is built for speed and performance. It’s powered by a-quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU for instant search results and fast and fluid responsiveness. Connect easily with dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI inputs, and multiple input/output options. You can even customize the name of each input and adjust picture settings for each connected device. This TV is HDR-compatible, so you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and automatic over-the-air software updates, so you always have the latest.”

If the highest overall quality isn’t your remit for your first 4K HDR TV then you could do a lot worse than this set.

