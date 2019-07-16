Tech out your home and maximise on security with a mammoth £80 off the Ring Floodlight Camera with siren built in this Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Buy: Ring Floodlight Cam for £169 (down from £249)

Smart home needn’t be kept strictly just to indoors. With a range of outdoor security cameras growing ever more popular as people enjoy the certainty of keeping watch over their homes, there is no better time than now to purchase this Ring Floodlight Cam for just £169.

Reduced by 32% from its RRP of £249, there is no better time than Prime Day to get the best price, especially as the Ring Floodlight Cam has never been cheaper.

Capturing video in 1080p HD resolution, the Ring security camera also comes with two LED lights, activated via the camera’s motion sensors, as well as a built-in siren. It’s also well equipped with infrared night vision, allowing you to keep tabs all hours of the day no matter the weather conditions.

Linking the live feed to your smartphone, the Ring Floodlight Cam also has two-way speaking with its microphone and speaker, allowing you to speak directly to whoever is roaming around on your property.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals

You can also set up to receive motion detection alerts straight to your smartphone, giving you peace of mind even when you’re not at home with the siren able to be activated of your own accord to scare off trespassers.

Each device comes with a 30-day free trial of the Ring Protect Plan, allowing you to save videos for future review, after which you can pay from £2.50 for a subscription.

A fantastic investment and addition to your smart home ecosystem, something as simple as this purchase really can work to reassure you whether you’re at home or not.

Buy now with an £80 price cut and pick up in the Amazon Prime Day event for just £169 before it ends tonight.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More