Make smart-ifying your home easier and benefit from this great 30% discount on the TP-Link Smart Plug in the one-day only Prime Day deal.

There are a number of amazing savings happening right now across smart home products for Amazon Prime Day 2019 and the TP-Link smart plug might just revolutionise the way you add those smart elements to your ecosystem.

Now with 30% off, the TP-Link smart plug is down to just £13.99 from £19.95, making it its lowest price yet on Amazon.

Prime Day Deal TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug Compatible with Amazon's Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT, make any electronic or appliance in your home smart and control using an AI assistant device already integrated into your home or the Kasa smartphone app.

There’s no need to drop significant amounts of cash on smart home appliances when you can simply transform any old electronic or appliance to be fully smart ready at a fraction of the price. That’s exactly what the TP-Link smart plug does, utilising the Kasa app or a number of other compatible AI assistance to bring the kettle to life.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Smart Home Deals

With this Kasa HS100 smart Wi-Fi plug, connect to your wireless internet, plug into a socket and you can make anything from a light to hair straighteners, crockpots and more easy to control remotely. Even better, you can utilise the Kasa smartphone app to set timings so that you can come home to a cosy, well-lit house or the kettle already boiled.

Compatible with the likes of Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT (If This Then That) there’s no need for a hub, giving you the preference of pairing up with the smart devices you already own. When utilising Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home devices, this means you can even sit back, relax and use your voice to make your command.

Prime Day Deal TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug Compatible with Amazon's Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT, make any electronic or appliance in your home smart and control using an AI assistant device already integrated into your home or the Kasa smartphone app.

The TP-Link smart plug is a nifty little gadget to have in your home, now even more inexpensive with this Prime Day treatment. Save £5.96 in the next 24-hours and pick up the smart plug for just £13.99.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More