Prime Day date teased: Here’s what we expect from the Amazon sale

Amazon has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day sale will take place in July across 20 countries, although a specific date has yet to be set in place.

The news came as part of Amazon’s first-quarter results, and while few details are known as this time, the report does go on to mention that discounts will be available across every category with larger brands and small businesses taking part.

Being set for July, Prime Day 2022 will happen later than expected given that last year’s event took place on June 21-22. In spite of the later date, we still expect Prime Day to follow the same 48-hour cycle as last year in an effort to capitalise on the hype that Amazon draws for its yearly sale.

Of course, as with any Prime Day sale, it’s essential to have an active Amazon Prime account – you won’t be able to access the deals otherwise. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here if you’ve yet to set up an Amazon Prime account.

What do we expect from the sale?

Prime Day has always been about Amazon offering its best deals of the year, particularly on its own brand products. Even though the online retailer goes all-in for Black Friday later in the year, it rarely outdoes itself in terms of discounts against previously estalished Prime Day deals.

With that in mind, and the fact that Prime Day is perfectly timed for deals that complement the summer holidays, we ancitipate the most recent Kindle Paperwhite refresh to get a signifcant price drop in the sale. After all, with its waterproof design and a screen that’s easy to read in direct sunlight, it’s the perfect poolside companion.

Amazon Echo products typically see massive discounts throughout the Prime Day sale, but we’ve yet to see a decent price drop for the Echo Show 15. Having been released just after last year’s sale, the Echo Show 15 has yet to receive the Prime Day treatment but we expect that to be rectified come Prime Day 2022.

While it’s fairly wishful thinking, we would love it if Amazon finally introduced a signifcant reduction for the Echo Studio speaker. With the original Apple HomePod now discontinued, the Echo Studio could easily become the king of high fidelty audio on the smart speaker market, but its relatively high price flies in the face of what is largely a more affordable range of products. Amazon’s been reluctant thus far to slap the Echo Studio with an eye-catching discount, but there’s always a chance that this year could turn that around.

Are you excited for Prime Day 2022? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter, and be sure to stay tuned to Trusted Reviews for more coverage of the upcoming sale.