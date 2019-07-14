Prime Day cuts 33% off the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8’s price: grab ‘em while you can

You can grab Amazon’s Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 tablets with over 33% with these top-notch Prime Day 2019 deals.

The deals are live now and let you nab yourself a Fire HD 8 for £44.99 and the larger Fire HD 10 for £94.99. This marks an impressive £35 discount on the smaller Fire tablet and a stonking £55 price drop on the 10-inch slate.

These are great prices for both and we’d thoroughly recommend any Prime subscriber on the hunt for a mobile entertainment station pick up. We’d suggest jumping on the deals sooner rather than later as Fire tablets tend to sell out fairly fast during Prime Day.

The Fire HD tablets are top-notch affordable devices designed to give you quick and easy access to key Amazon services and apps including Prime Video, Kindle and Alexa.

The Fire HD 10 is particularly good for mobile TV and movie binging. As we noted in our Fire HD 10 review:

“If you want a cheap, durable device to play and consume Amazon’s vast array of Prime content then the Amazon Fire HD 10 will fit your needs.”

If you’re after something a little more portable then the Fire HD 8 is also a great choice offering all the perks of the 10 in a smaller, satchel friendly package.

As we noted in our Fire HD 8 review:

“The Amazon Fire HD 8 is a really good tablet at an impressive price. It’s made even better if you pair it with Show Mode dock. For £109.99 this is a great package. Its screen is fair, the build quality is fine and there’s plenty of storage.

“While it doesn’t feel incredibly fast, it has enough power to do justice to some of Android’s most impressive games. Plus having Alexa on a tablet is a nice touch.”

After something a little different? Don’t worry, we’re expecting yet more cracking tablet discounts to appear over the next couple of days. Make sure to bookmark and keep checking our Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub for Trusted curated pick of the best deals.

