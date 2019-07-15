One of the best small speakers on the market, the Sonos Play:1, has been price slashed to just £124 for one day only. This is the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon. The Sonos Play:1 earned an exceptional rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, in which we singled out its sound quality, design and value for money for particular praise.

Buy now: Sonos Play:1 now just £124 (Save £25) at Amazon

The Sonos Play:1 would usually set you back £149, but the white model has been treated to a £25 (17%) reduction for Amazon Prime Day 2019. It’s a deal that we expect to be very popular indeed − but if you’re tempted, make your mind up sharpish, as it won’t be around tomorrow.

“The Sonos Play:1 is the most affordable speaker in the Sonos multi-room line-up … and is worth considering even if you want a single wireless speaker rather than a full multi-room setup. It’s that good. Alarmingly powerful and rich sound from a box that fits on a bedside table makes this one of the strongest small speakers money can buy,” is what we wrote in our review.

“The Sonos Play:1 is easily the most accessible speaker Sonos has made … It’s the prettiest, the smallest and the cheapest.” High praise indeed.

Before you proceed though, you should know that the Play:1 isn’t like most other small wireless speakers. It isn’t a portable speaker, nor is it a Bluetooth speaker. Instead, you have to stream your music wirelessly through Sonos’ own Wi-Fi-based software system.

