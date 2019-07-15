This Prime Day Chromebook deal is an absolute steal – get the new Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 with £160 off

Amazon is flogging the new Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 with a sensational £160 off in a hot Prime Day deal. Already a great value for money buy, the new Dell Chromebook is now even cheaper.

Buy now: Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 for just £469.99

The new Dell Chromebook features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display which also works with passive EMR styluses – conveniently, Dell’s included one in the box – a premium-feel metal body, and 128GB of internal storage.

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 Prime Day Deal Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 One of the best Chromebooks we've tested, the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 boasts a solid metal body, an excellent Full HD touchscreen display, and 360 degree hinge, letting you use it as a tablet as well as a laptop.

Like all Chromebooks, the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 gives you streamlined access to all of your Google Docs and Google Sheets, and will run apps and games from the Google Play app store.

Powerful enough to handle basic photo editing, and able to run apps like Photoshop Express, the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 is one of the most capable Chromebooks yet. Already priced at around the £630-£650 mark, it’s now an even bigger bargain, a prime choice for students needing a lightweight laptop intended primarily for writing essays.

Here’s what we said in our review:

“For basic computing tasks, the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 is more than adequate, offering buyers excellent battery performance, a great display, and a premium, sturdy design, all for a reasonable price.”

This is one of the best laptop deals from Amazon we’ve spotted on Prime Day. Stock is limited, so if you want to make a saving, snap this up now.

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 Prime Day Deal Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 One of the best Chromebooks we've tested, the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7000 2-in-1 boasts a solid metal body, an excellent Full HD touchscreen display, and 360 degree hinge, letting you use it as a tablet as well as a laptop.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More