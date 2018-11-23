Prices on Sony 4K TVs and soundbars slashed as Black Friday starts

Black Friday is upon us and Amazon has unleashed its deal dogs, with 20% sliced off of its Sony 4K TVs and soundbars. For more deals check our Amazon Black Friday page and our Black Friday TV Deals page.
If you’ve missed out on a TV deal so far then here’s one to wet your appetite. Amazon has taken a chunk of Sony’s 4K TVs (and a soundbar). You can save a fifth on the KD43XF7002, KD49XF7002 and KD49XF7002 sets. And if you’re interested in going the full hog, the HT-SF150 two-channel soundbar is being reduced by £20, making for the perfect accompaniment to your brand new 4K TV.
Sony KD43XF7002 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Sony KD43XF7002 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The XF70 range boasts Sony's X-Reality Pro chip which upscales sources to near 4K quality images.
Sony KD49XF7002BU 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Sony KD49XF7002BU 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The 49in version of the above TV. Exactly the same features, including the presence of Freeview Play.
Sony KD65XF7002 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Sony KD65XF7002 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The biggest size in the XF70 range. All sizes come with a cable holder that frees up cable clutter around the back of the TV.
Sony HT-SF150 soundbar
Sony HT-SF150 soundbar
A two-channel soundbar that also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send music to the soundbar.
We’ve reviewed the higher specc’d XF90 series and been impressed with what we’ve seen. These Sony TVs are a few steps down in terms of features and also price. Each TV in the range comes with cable management features, the X-Reality pro chip which upscales lower quality content to near 4K. Freeview Play is supported as is HDR10 and HLG. YouTube is built-in and easily accessible with just a click of a button.
The HF-SF150 is a Bluetooth toting two-channel soundbar that can be connected to a TV through its HDMI ARC, so you can control the TV and soundbar with just one remote.
