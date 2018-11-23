Prices on Sony 4K TVs and soundbars slashed as Black Friday starts

Trending:

Black Friday is upon us and Amazon has unleashed its deal dogs, with 20% sliced off of its Sony 4K TVs and soundbars. For more deals check our Amazon Black Friday page and our Black Friday TV Deals page.

If you’ve missed out on a TV deal so far then here’s one to wet your appetite. Amazon has taken a chunk of Sony’s 4K TVs (and a soundbar). You can save a fifth on the KD43XF7002, KD49XF7002 and KD49XF7002 sets. And if you’re interested in going the full hog, the HT-SF150 two-channel soundbar is being reduced by £20, making for the perfect accompaniment to your brand new 4K TV.

Sony KD43XF7002 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The XF70 range boasts Sony's X-Reality Pro chip which upscales sources to near 4K quality images.

Save £120

Now £419.00

Now £419.00

Save £120

Sony KD49XF7002BU 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The 49in version of the above TV. Exactly the same features, including the presence of Freeview Play.

Save £120

Now £444.00

Now £444.00

Save £120

Sony KD65XF7002 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

The biggest size in the XF70 range. All sizes come with a cable holder that frees up cable clutter around the back of the TV.

Save £230

Now £819.00

Now £819.00

Save £230

Sony HT-SF150 soundbar

A two-channel soundbar that also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send music to the soundbar.

Save £20

Now £69.00

Now £69.00

Save £20

We’ve reviewed the higher specc’d XF90 series and been impressed with what we’ve seen. These Sony TVs are a few steps down in terms of features and also price. Each TV in the range comes with cable management features, the X-Reality pro chip which upscales lower quality content to near 4K. Freeview Play is supported as is HDR10 and HLG. YouTube is built-in and easily accessible with just a click of a button.

The HF-SF150 is a Bluetooth toting two-channel soundbar that can be connected to a TV through its HDMI ARC, so you can control the TV and soundbar with just one remote.

