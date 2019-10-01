Sneaking beneath the £250 mark, you can pick up these legendary wireless headphones for a new low price, courtesy of Mr Amazon.

With great tech comes great responsibility — or, well, a hefty price tag. That’s the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones for you, retailing at a painful £330 that you may very well find difficult to justify. Well, not anymore.

Best Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones DEAL Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black Pioneers of even better noise-cancelling technologies, these headphones now pack an impressive 30-hour battery life with 10 minutes of charge offering up a further 5 hours of playback time. Smart headphones, too, they'll learn exactly how you like your sound.

Reduced by a chunky £81, save 25% on the Sony WH-1000XM3 and they can be yours for just £249 — a substantial saving on a pair of headphones we’ve deemed as being worth every last penny.

Awarded a full five stars in our review, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones come highly recommended, stating, “The Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best wireless headphones money can buy. Sony had already done a great job separating itself from the competition with last year’s 1000XM2, but now the company has pulled itself ahead, well clear of the pack. For anyone looking for an oasis of silence while commuting or just sitting in noisy environments, there is no match.”

Buy: Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones Now £249 (from £330)

Packed full of amazing features that ultimately deliver a supreme sound, Sony are pledging to be pioneers of noise cancelling technologies, and we can’t fault them on that. With its QN1 Processor, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones can reach out to further frequencies to solidify a stronger barrier against external sound.

With a phenomenal 30-hour battery to boot, in the unlikely event you are running short, just 15 minutes of charging time will offer up a further 5-hours of playback, ideal for if you’re in a rush and don’t have time to fully charge your headphones.

Complete with sleek controls that allow you to simply touch the exterior of your headphones to take you out of noise cancellation mode so you can instantly tune back in with your surroundings, the Sony wireless headphones are also beautifully and comfortably designed, too.

Reduced again by Amazon, buy the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones for only £249, a not too shabby 25% discount on its RRP of £330.

