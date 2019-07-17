Use the eBay code PARTY and buy a pair of AirPods (2nd gen) at a not too shabby rate.

Buy: Apple AirPods 2nd Gen with Wireless Charging Case for £125.59 (save £31.40)

Disappointed the Apple AirPods didn’t get any of the Amazon Prime Day treatment? Thankfully eBay is offering a £31.40 discount on the second gen AirPods, bringing the much sought after wireless earphones to just £125.59, down from £156.99.

To redeem this fantastic saving, simply quote the discount code PARTY at the checkout and see these AirPods fall from £156.99 to £125.59 in your basket.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen Deal Apple AirPods 2nd Gen with Wired Charging Case - White A deal not to be missed, snap up a pair of the latest AirPods at a discounted rate and benefit from seamless wireless connections, device switching and an amazing battery life and fast charging capabilities.

Cased in that iconic Apple style, it goes without saying one of the elements that makes Apple AirPods so popular is how simple yet classic in style their products are. Seamlessly complimenting one another and working in perfect tandem, the second gen model comes with the brand-new Apple H1 Chip that offers a more stable wireless connection and speedier switching power as you shift from one device to another.

The brand new chip also offers direct access to Siri, allowing voice commands to take precedence over reaching for your device and physically carrying out actions. Request Siri to call someone in your contacts, play a specific playlist, or turn up the volume. With dual beamforming microphones assisting the speech-detecting accelerometer, AirPods cut through the noise to ensure Siri is ready to pick up on your command.

Equipped with wireless charging, meaning you can opt to place on a charging mat over plugging in, the shiny new charging case gives your AirPods 24 hours of playtime. Short on time but need some juice? Even just 15 minutes of charging will give AirPods three hours of life.

The latest generation of AirPods, it’s not often you’ll be able to pick them up at a significantly reduced amount. Use the eBay code PARTY and buy your pair today for just £125.59. This code ends on the 19 July.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That's why we want to make sure you're well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you'll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

