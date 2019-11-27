There’s been a huge price drop on the Ultimate Ear Wonderboom speaker

This speaker is a rough, tough little guy who packs a powerful punch. Amazon is currently selling the UE Wonderboom for just £49.99, which means you can make a huge £40 saving if you buy it now. Here’s why we reckon it’s one of the best Black Friday deals around.

It’s not quite half price, but it is 45% off – and this is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in months. We don’t know how long this deal will stick around for though, so you should nab it fast if you’re in the market for a hardy speaker with solid sound.

We gave the UE Wonderboom 4.5 stars when we reviewed it last year, as we were impressed by its extreme durability, solid battery life and ability to play music really, really loud.

The other great thing about these speakers is their striking look. You can get them in a super cute blue, red or pink finish. Or you can be boring and get them in black or grey. Your choice. They’re also only 10cm tall so you can easily slot one onto your shelves.

The durability qualities are impressive – it’s both waterproof and extremely hardy.

At its launch, the Wonderboom was depicted as a necessary accessory for outdoorsy types who wanted to blast music in public places. You could use it for this purpose – but we think its better suited to people with asshole cats who like to knock stuff off shelves, or kids who like to test out the floating qualities of new tech in the house.

Sound-wise, these speakers have a whole lot of volume and bass. When testing out those qualities, our reviewer wrote: ‘The Wonderboom’s two 40mm active drivers and two 46 x 65mm passive radiators are capable of reaching devilishly high volumes and offer a robust 360-degree sound projection.’

The only slight fault we found with it was the lack of clarity in mid-range audio.

It’s still a banger of a little speaker though, and likely to be a popular deal – so move quickly if you want to buy it and enjoy a very, very loud Christmas.

