No, that headline is not a typo – thanks to eBay’s 20% off code, PAYDAY20, you can bag a 50-inch 4K Hisense TV for the dirt-cheap price of just £239.20.

Of course, a deal this hot has already gained traction and stock is flying off eBay’s digital shelves. If you want to be one of the lucky few to grab this offer, we don’t recommend waiting around as there’s a good chance it’ll be out of stock before the end of the day.

Hisense H50AE6100UK 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV (Use code PAYDAY20)

While we haven’t reviewed this particular set, the TV currently has a highly respectable 4.6/5 rating from customers who have picked one up. One happy camper wrote: “Excellent picture once set up, loads of settings to use for adjustments, but once there it’s very good. Fast internet [connection], and smart looking too.”

The proliferation of so many 50-inch+ TVs on the market has certainly helped to drive down the average price and make things more competitive, but I have yet to see a 50-inch 4K set from a trusted brand drop to a price this low in, well… ever.

Being a smart TV, the H50AE6100UK is already raring to go to get you hooked up with your favourite streaming services. Plus, with three HDMI ports and two USB ports to boot, there’s plenty of room to accommodate your gaming consoles, streaming sticks or any other devices you might wish to hook up to the TV.

Because you’re buying from Hughes’ official eBay storefront, you’ll also get a two-year warranty with your brand new 50-inch TV, perfect for giving peace of mind in case anything unexpected happens.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your living room TV for the right price, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better deal than this. Just remember to use the code PAYDAY20 to receive the full discount at the checkout, and you’ll have your very own home cinema set up in no time.

