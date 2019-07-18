There is now 46% off additional storage with the 4TB WD My Passport Portable Hard Drive.

Buy: WD My Passport 4TB Portable Hard Drive for £79.99 (down from £149)

Expand your digital storage space for a fraction of the price in this Amazon deal. Ready and raring with 4TB of memory, the WD My Passport portable hard drive has now been reduced by 46%, taking £69.01 off the original £149 price point.

Now just £79.99, save almost half on your purchase today.

No need to clog up and slow down your laptop or PC. With the WD My Passport 4TB hard drive, reap the benefits of a substantial amount of additional storage. No matter what you need it for, with this healthy dose of space, you can save any digital files from photos and videos, to music and more.

You can even utilise the WD My Passport portable hard drive to expand the built-in storage on your Xbox or Playstation 4 console. Stretch the gameplay out for longer and pack in even more gaming with the ability to save new game slots right onto your My Passport hard drive.

Coming in a swish, black casing, you can pick up the My Passport in a choice of colours and put it straight to use straight out of the box. Easy to set-up, you’ll be transferring over your files in no time. You can even utilise the WD Backup software to set up automatic back ups of your entire system.

As well as the security of backing up and never losing those precious files, with built in 256-bit AES hardware encryption, password protect everything on your device to ensure maximum privacy.

Sitting at 11 x 8.15 x 2.16cm and weighing 245g, this is an ideal gadget for taking around with you, built with portability in mind so you always have access to those all-important files.

Now cut in price by 46%, jump on this superb deal and buy the WD My Passport 4TB portable hard drive for £79.99.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More