Price crash: get this Philips Hue and Google Home Mini combo for just £69

Like the idea of talking to your lounge lights and telling them to “run movie night”? A brilliant Currys deal is here to give you an easy ticket to this spectacular sc-fi laziness – right now, you can get a Philips Hue starter kit and Google Home Mini for just £69.99, a saving of 56%.

This limited time offer, which ends on Tuesday 16 July, saves you £90 on a bundle that usually costs £159.99. If you’ve long fancied dabbling in some hands-free smart home geekery, then this combo will be a great pairing.

One half of the bundle is the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Mini Smart Bulb starter kit, which contains two bulbs (the deal is available for both B22 bayonets and E27 screw bulbs) and the Philips Hue hub.

What’s particularly great about these bulbs, as opposed to the cheaper white-only versions, is that you get the choice of various warmths of normal white light, plus the option of displaying up to 16 million colours too. These come in particularly handy for parties, or hooking them up to the many routines and tricks available from the Google Home Mini or IFTTT.

Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals UK

The Home Mini, which is Google’s version of the Echo Dot, is a great-looking mini voice assistant that largely matches Amazon’s hockey puck for smart home control. It’s also a lot better at answering random trivia questions, making it a great all-knowing addition to family home with lots of inquisitive kids.

In our review of Philips Hue we said: “There’s no doubt, Philips Hue has the widest range of smart bulbs, the greatest third-party support and the widest range of controllers. Every bulb produces high-quality light and is quick to respond.”

And in our verdict on the Google Home Mini we said: “A neat way to add smart home control where you need it, the Google Home Mini is a great-looking mini speaker with tonnes of features”.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More