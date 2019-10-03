Price Crash: The Panasonic Lumix GX80 is now available for under £300

Get snap happy with the fantastic Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX80, now with a £60 saving on the ideal camera for budding vloggers.

Buy: Panasonic Lumix GX80 Now £299 (down from £359)

Complete with a 12-32mm lens, the Lumix GX80 Mirrorless Camera usually retails at a stonking £359. However, thanks to Jessops and its significant discount, you can make it yours for only £299.

Best Panasonic Lumix GX80 Deal Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX80 Mirrorless Camera in Silver with 12-32mm Lens A beautifully designed camera, the GX80 features a tilt screen, electronic viewfinder, as well as new stabilisation and auto focus technology that makes this a reliable contender for the vlogger camera.

Slipping beneath the £300 mark, make the most of this limited time only saving before it’s all over. For just £299, the Panasonic DMC-GX80 Mirrorless Camera with a 12-32mm lens could be yours, making for a great camera companion.

Stylish in design, it goes without saying with a 9/10 rating its execution is there, too. Packaged in a retro-feel leather effect look, the Lumix GX80 has a nostalgic air about it, though its technology is anything but ancient.

The main event — other than its 16MP sensor, which captures stunning images with the clarity, detail and colour boxes ticked — is its ability to film 4K video. One of the few cameras in this affordable price range to capture 30 frames per second, in comparison to the far more clunky 15 frames per second, the videos will be significantly smoother, a seamlessness almost present to even the naked eye.

Equipped with a fairly standard 12-32mm lens, as the default lens it’s a decent starting point, allowing for casual shooting. Though, as we stated in our review, if you’re looking to seriously up your photography game, you’ll likely need to invest in a more broad range of lenses.

Many keen Lumix users will also be pleased that the GX80 includes an electronic viewfinder, something that has been missed in its predecessors. Even more swish, the viewfinder has a sensor that can detect when you bring the camera up to your eye, automatically switching the screen off and the viewfinder on.

With a tilted screen as well as great shooting feautres including fast Auto Focus and 5-axis Dual Image Stabilisation technology, there is also Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to easily share your photos straight from your camera to your devices without plugging in.

Really, our verdict says it all: “A small, neat and attractive compact system camera with a great feature set for a reasonable price.”

Buy now with this slick £60 reduction, bringing the GX80 down to one of the lowest prices it’s ever been.

