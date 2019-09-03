After a bit of classic turn-based strategy to spruce up your commute? The Nintendo Switch port of Civilization 6 is now going for its cheapest price yet at Argos.

Buy now: Civilization 6 on Nintendo Switch for just £26.99 (Save £12) at Argos

For the longest time, the Switch port of the latest entry in the Civilization series has been stuck around its hefty RRP of £49.99 (no thanks to the Switch tax). But Argos has finally seen fit to hit the title with a much needed price drop, meaning that you can take one of the best strategy games in recent years with you for just £26.99.

Civilization 6 (Nintendo Switch)

Even if you haven’t played a Civilization game before, you no doubt have that one friend who’s gone on and on about the countless hours they’ve poured into the series. And with Civ 6 arguably being the most refined Civ game to date, there’s never been a better time to see what all the fuss is about.

We never got a chance to review the Switch port of Civilization 6, but we did bestow the game with a superb 9/10 rating upon its original release. We concluded:

“Strategy games live and die on the complexity and satisfaction of the countless decisions made within them, and it’s here that Civilization VI stands tall. Where its predecessors laid the foundations and systems of play, this is a game that refines and perfects them to a remarkable degree.”

Whether you fancy taking the world by peaceful diplomacy or unleashing your inner rage with unrelenting war, the choice is up to you – although the latter might warrant some concerned looks from others sharing the train with you.

Did I also mention that you can play as some of history’s most iconic leaders, including Teddy Roosevelt, Cleopatra and even Gandhi? If ever there’s a game you can get away with playing in a history lecture, this is it.

For the lowest price it’s ever been, this stonking deal from Argos is sure to sell out before you know it, so be sure to get in on the action while you still can.

