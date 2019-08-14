With the DJI announcing this week that its new Osmo Mobile 3 will cost only £99, it was only a matter of time before we started seeing Osmo Mobile 2 bargains springing up – and that’s happened today with a huge 38% discount from Jessops.

Buy: DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Now £79 (down from £129)

The smartphone gimbal, which we gave 4.5 stars in our review, helps you get shake-free video and pro-looking camera moves from your phone’s camera. The Osmo Mobile 2’s usual price is £129, but you can buy one now for just £79, which is a massive £50 discount.

Price drop – DJI Osmo Mobile 2 DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Gimbal The lowest ever price for DJI's smartphone gimbal. The Osmo Mobile 2 helps your phone shoot super-smooth video with pro effects like ActiveTrack, and is a real steal at this price.

The Osmo Mobile 2 isn’t hugely different from the new third version – the only major feature it lacks is the new folding design, but aside from that and few minor design tweaks it’s the same phone gimbal that looks set to again be a massive hit with YouTubers and vloggers.

The main benefit of DJI’s gimbal compared to its rivals is its companion app, which gives you access to features like ActiveTrack (for automatically tracking people and objects), as well as Timelapse and Hyperlapse moves. This second version also improves on the original Osmo Mobile by offering a portrait mode and also having a tripod thread in the handle’s base, so you can mount it on any tripod.

Price drop – DJI Osmo Mobile 2 DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Gimbal The lowest ever price for DJI's smartphone gimbal. The Osmo Mobile 2 helps your phone shoot super-smooth video with pro effects like ActiveTrack, and is a real steal at this price.

In our review of the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 we said: “DJI has made the best smartphone gimbal currently available. It’s lightweight and comfortable to use, plus battery life has been boosted. Did I already mention the price has been drastically reduced? Because that’s worth mentioning again.” And this was before its 38% price slash.

Our review concluded: “A great value, easy-to-use gimbal that delivers super-smooth results. If you’re in the market for a gimbal, the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 is the model to buy.”

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More