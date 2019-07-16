Price crash: Get 29% off the brilliant Panasonic TZ100 compact camera

Looking for a smartphone-beating compact camera for your summer travels? The Panasonic TZ100 should now be top of your shopping list thanks to its superb 29% discount for Amazon Prime Day 2019.

With this limited time offer you can now pick up the TZ100, which was originally priced at £549 in 2016, for only £282.99. That’s a brilliant price for a compact that has a one-inch sensor, giving it far better light-gathering powers than any smartphone, and a 10x zoom lens.

Price drop – Panasonic TZ100 Panasonic TZ100 A cracking deal on what is, at this price, the best value premium compact camera you can buy. The TZ100 has a large one-inch sensor, 10x optical zoom, an electronic viewfinder and can shoot 4K video. It's a fine all-rounder that originally went on sale for £549.

While it’s since been succeeded by the Panasonic TZ200, the TZ100 has long been our recommendation for anyone looking for a great value compact camera with a one-inch sensor. And that was before this huge discount, which comes at a perfect time for summer snapping duties.

The TZ100 is a particularly good compact for summer holiday photography because, unlike many rivals, it also has an electronic viewfinder. This means that when the sunlight is too strong to use its 1.04-million-dot, 3-inch touchscreen, you can switch to the EVF to frame your shots.

Another aid for doing this is that 25-250mm equivalent f/2.8-5.9 Leica DC lens, which is the perfect amount of versatility for a holiday trip where you want to shoot close-ups portraits and distant landscapes.

Some other handy features make it particularly strong at shooting moving subjects like animals or pets – it can shoot at 10fps and also has Panasonic’s 4K Photo mode, which lets you pull out specific stills from a video to capture the perfect moment.

In our review of the Panasonic TZ100, we said: “It feels good to shoot with, offers dynamic range and image quality that matches the price in most conditions, and since it benefits from optical image stabilisation, you don’t have to be too careful about how you hold the camera to avoid blurred shots.”

We added: “If you want a camera to complement a two-week holiday in Tuscany, the TZ100 will be superb. A long zoom and decent-sized sensor in a small body is a compelling combination.

