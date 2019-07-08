The gift that keeps on giving, the Currys PC World Black Tag event means you can now lug home LG’s 70-inch 70UM7450PLA Smart 4K LED TV with a huge £300 reduction in price.

For the same price as the 65-inch version, you can now bag 70-inches of pure television magic in the LG 70UM7450PLA for just £999 in the Currys PC World Black Tag sale event.

Admittedly still a stonking great price, compare it to its original price of £1,299, that £300 saving is most certainly not to be sniffed at.

Currys PC World Black Tag LG TV Deal 70UM7450PLA 70" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant Boasting a 4K pixel perfect image with fast Quad Core processor, it goes without saying this TV produces an incredible picture. With Ultra Surround speaker system, you can bet the sound quality will tick all your boxes too on this hefty screen.

Offering a real cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home, the appeal of the LG 70UM7450PLA goes far beyond simply its phenomenal size. A real all-rounder, this television produces a glorious 4K picture, ensuring every last detail is attentively defined and colours are vivid. Partnered with both HDR and True Colour Accuracy, the LG LED TV gives real depth and colour, controlling the contrast of the image you’re seeing to ensure a seamless and pure display.

Throw into the mix the LG 70UM7450PLA’s Quad Core processor and your image will always be crystal clear, working to ensure each image you see is brought up — or as close as possible — to the 4K spec.

Related: Amazon Prime Day TV Deals

With a slim bezel design, what you make in a compact, modern design you’d think you’d lose in sound quality. However, with this particular LG TV there’s no need to invest in an external sound-system. DTS Virtual:X and its Ultra Surround technologies mean this television delivers natural audio, sending out pockets of sound from the angles they should “naturally occur” to create an authentic, immersive sound.

Throw into the mix ThinQ AI, utilise the Magic Remote and you can find exactly what you want to watch simply by asking. This particular LG TV also comes with Google Assistant, allowing you to ask to watch something in particular with voice command, or even controlling other smart devices in your home like your lights.

Currys PC World Black Tag LG TV Deal 70UM7450PLA 70" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant Boasting a 4K pixel perfect image with fast Quad Core processor, it goes without saying this TV produces an incredible picture. With Ultra Surround speaker system, you can bet the sound quality will tick all your boxes too on this hefty screen.

For the dedicated TV series binger or movie marathon-er, this LG 70UM7450PLA Smart 4K LED TV ticks all the boxes with a supreme display and a built-in sound system not to be scoffed at. All for under £1,000, the offer sells itself.

Want to stay up to date with Amazon Prime Day 2019? We’ve got you covered. For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More