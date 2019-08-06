The already reduced 256GB Gold 2017 iPad Pro can be yours for £20 less with the code IPAD20 — expiring tonight.

Buy now: iPad Pro (2017) for just £529, down from £599

Currys PC World has already discounted a number of iPads and is giving consumers the chance to save a further £20 off selected models with the IPAD20 voucher code.

Get your hands on the 2017 iPad Pro, already £549 down from £599, packing 256GB of storage in Apple’s gorgeous gold hue and quote IPAD20 to get an additional £20 price cut. Yours for just £529, make sure you make the most of this discount code before it expires at midnight tonight.

10.5-inches of pure Apple beauty, the Retina display brings an even brighter, more vivid visual experience for tablet users, optimised to be less reflective and ensure a more seamless user interface. As a whole, the 2017 iPad is lightweight at 469g and ultra thin for a truly swish, portable experience with a thinner bezel than its predecessor.

Equipped with an A10X Fusion CPU, it goes without saying the iPad Pro is one of the fastest tablets yet from Apple, boasting some serious power that sees it comparable to the MacBook Pro.

The 2017 iPad Pro generation also comes with complete Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support making this a strong contender for a laptop alternative. With an incredible amount of processing speed, this is one to keep up with your more demanding, creative tasks, whilst word processing and other more general tasks are a walk in the park.

As if it needs it, the iPad Pro also has a fantastic camera set-up with a 12MP rear camera that captures even low light shots with crisp detail. The 7MP front camera is an essential for many tablet users looking to utilise for FaceTime calls — we can’t imagine many lugging this one up to get those selfie angles.

A powerful tablet at a great price, get the 2017 iPad Pro today for just £529 with the £20 off discount code IPAD20 before it expires tonight on Currys PC World.

