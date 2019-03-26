Prepare for Apple Arcade with this Phenomenal iPhone XR Deal

Following Apple’s latest announcements, you can bag yourself a brand new iPhone XR from just £24 a month on Vodafone.

With Apple News Plus, Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade having just been announced, there’s never been a better time to be an iPhone user. To avoid forking out £729 for a SIM-free iPhone XR however, you can pick one up for just £289 upfront (with the code TRUSTED10) and £24 a month.

At such a low rate, the total cost of the contract only comes to £865. When compared to the SIM-free price, you’re roughly paying just £5.60 for the 5GB of data – an absolute bargain and enough to see you through plenty of social media activity and the odd bit of YouTube video streaming.

Of Apple’s latest range of iPhones, the iPhone XR has to be our favourite of the bunch thanks to its gorgeous display and great battery life, all for a far more affordable price than the iPhone XS and XS Max.

Giving the iPhone XR a high 9/10 rating, Mobiles Editor Max Parker wrote: “The iPhone XR is a fantastic mixture of the best high-end features from the iPhone XS at a price more people will find affordable. It’s not cheap, but I think it proves great value when you consider how fast it is and how good the camera is.”

Packing the same super fast A12 Bionic chipset found in its more expensive siblings, the iPhone XR offers a more cost-friendly gateway to jump into Apple’s recently announced services.

For my money, Apple Arcade seems like a perfect fit for the iPhone XR – getting you a bevy of top quality games from passionate game designers, some from major developers such as Disney and Sega.

If you want to get in on the fun and save yourself some serious cash in the long run, then this limited time iPhone XR is the perfect option to go for.

