Prepare for Avengers: Endgame with these phenomenal Now TV Deals

We’re in the endgame now. Before the Infinity Saga comes to a close with Avengers: Endgame, what better time to revisit the best movies of the MCU on Now TV – especially when there are huge discounts available.

If you’ve booked your tickets to see Endgame this weekend (smart move), you might be planning to brush up on your knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of the finale. On that front, Now TV has you covered.

The streaming service currently packs some of the MCU’s classic films including Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Spiderman: Homecoming and more. In anticipation of Endgame, the service has also just dropped Ant-Man and the Wasp.

On any other day, a subscription to Now TV’s movies package would set you back £11.99 a month, but with this swish offer, you can snag a three-month membership for just £23.99 (saving you 33%). That’s on top of the seven-day free trial you’ll receive upon signing up.

If you’re feeling the need for some extra Marvel-y goodness, then you might want to check out the similarly fantastic deal for a Now TV cinema/entertainment bundle. Saving you a massive 52% off the total cost, the six-month bundle will allow you to binge Marvel’s Runaways, the latest TV show to be added to the expanded MCU.

After you’ve had your fill of superhero antics, there’s a ton of other great content to keep you entertained on Now TV, including Blade Runner 2049 and Wes Anderson’s recent animated romp, Isle of Dogs. Plus, it should go without saying that the final season of Game of Thrones is also currently streaming via Now TV. Whatever you fancy, there’s something for everyone.

With five star reviews now pouring in for Endgame, there’s never been a better time to rewatch some classic MCU films ahead of the long-awaited climax, and it all starts with these great Now TV offers.

