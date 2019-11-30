Christmas is coming! Preorder Game of Thrones Season 8 now

Game of Thrones Season 8 is available to preorder right now and will be hitting stores and homes as soon as 2nd December, making it the perfect Christmas present.

The fantasy epic will be available to buy on DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K with a starting price of £27.99. The final season follows the Stark siblings and Daenerys Targaryen as they team up for a final showdown with the undead White Walkers and the Lannisters who still occupy the Iron Throne.

While Season 8 was full of controversy, with many fans unsatisfied with the multiple plot holes and rushed ending, it’s still an essential buy for those looking to complete their Game of Thrones collection. You’ll also get deleted scenes of season 8 included if you buy the DVD or Blu-Ray disk, enabling you to feast your eyes on clips that didn’t make the final cut.

This will also be the first opportunity you’ll get the chance to watch Game of Thrones season 8 in 4K, with HBO originally airing all the episodes with a maximum resolution of Full HD. Of course, you’ll need an Ultra HD Blu-Ray player and 4K television in order to reap the benefits of the superior picture quality.

You can preorder Game of Thrones Season 8 right now, with its official release date set for 2nd December. Buy it now, and it should arrive well before Christmas, making it a fantastic Christmas present option for any Game of Thrones fan.

