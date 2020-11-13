Premier League PPV scrapped – here’s how to watch next weekend’s games

The Premier League has officially scrapped its controversial pay-per-view scheme, which had been charging football fans £14.95 to watch some games.

The initiative, which only applied to games that were not part of the televised schedule, had caused uproar among fans, many of whom boycotted the fixtures and found other ways to follow the action.

Now, all games until the end of the year will be aired on Sky Sports and BT Sports, with some games being aired for free on the BBC and others streamed via Amazon Prime. The change will go into effect immediately following the international break, with Fulham vs Everton on Sunday November 22 airing live on BBC One and the iPlayer.

You’ll still need a Sky Sports or BT Sport subscription to watch the other games in the schedule, but the calendar will revert back to how it was before the PPV plan came into play.

Here’s next weekend’s TV schedule:

Saturday, 21 November

Newcastle v Chelsea (12:30) – BT Sport

Aston Villa v Brighton (15:00) – BT Sport

Tottenham v Manchester City (17:30) – Sky Sports

Manchester United v West Brom (20:00) – BT Sport

Sunday, 22 November

Fulham v Everton (12:00) – BBC One

Sheffield United v West Ham (14:00) – Sky Sports

Leeds v Arsenal (16:30) – Sky Sports

Liverpool v Leicester (19:15) – Sky Sports

Monday, 23 November

Burnley v Crystal Palace (17:30) – Sky Sports

Wolves v Southampton (20:00) – Sky Sports

Premier League clubs has overwhelmingly voted in favour of PPV as it looks to recoup some of the revenues it has lost due to fans inability to attend live sport in the UK. However, groups of fans around the country chose to donate to local food banks instead, with Liverpool fans raising over £100,000 during the Reds’ home game with Sheffield United last month.

“There is a full schedule of Premier League games over the festive period and clubs are committed to an accessible solution for fans,” the Premier League said in a statement. “These plans have been made with the cooperation of our broadcast partners, working with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.

“The agreement will be reviewed in the new year following consultation with clubs, broadcast partners and in line with any decisions made by government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.”

