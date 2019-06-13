UK-based Amazon Prime members will be able to live stream 20 Premier League games next season for no extra cost.

It’s a very tasty new perk − though all 20 of the games Amazon will be showing are split between just three days.

Fortunately, there are some huge clashes to look forward to, including Man Utd vs Tottenham, Leicester vs Liverpool, and Man Utd vs Newcastle.

Here’s the list of Premier League fixtures that will be available to watch through Amazon Prime Video:

Tuesday, December 3

Arsenal vs Brighton (7:45pm ko)

Burnley vs Man City (7:45pm ko)

Leicester vs Watford (7:45pm ko)

Sheffield Utd vs Newcastle (7:45pm ko)

Wolves vs West Ham (7:45pm ko)

Man Utd vs Tottenham (8pm ko)

Wednesday, December 4

Chelsea vs Aston Villa (7:45pm ko)

Southampton vs Norwich (7:45pm ko)

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth (8pm ko)

Liverpool vs Everton (8pm ko)

Thursday, December 26

Bournemouth vs Arsenal (3pm ko)

Aston Villa vs Norwich (3pm ko)

Chelsea vs Southampton (3pm ko)

Crystal Palace vs West Ham (3pm ko)

Everton vs Burnley (3pm ko)

Leicester vs Liverpool (3pm ko)

Man Utd vs Newcastle (3pm ko)

Sheffield Utd vs Watford (3pm ko)

Tottenham vs Brighton (3pm ko)

Wolves vs Man City (3pm ko)

“Today, the Premier League has confirmed the full list of fixtures for the 2019/20 season and we are excited to share the first ever fixtures to be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video this December,” Amazon announced.

“Prime Video’s exclusive coverage will mark the first time a full round of Premier League fixtures featuring every Premier League team will be broadcast live in the UK, showing all 20 games across two rounds – the early December midweek games and Boxing Day.”

As football broadcasting rights get more and more fragmented, it’s getting increasingly expensive to watch the beautiful game in the UK. And the trend doesn’t look like it will stop anytime soon, with BT and Sky seemingly as keen as ever to pump hundreds of millions of pounds into the sport.

Amazon’s arrival on the scene means further fragmentation, but with the price of a Prime membership so low, it will represent the only affordable option for many people.

If you’re already an Amazon Prime member, you don’t need to do anything in order to tune in to the matches listed above. If you aren’t, this is a huge new reason to join (assuming you like football, of course). An Amazon Prime subscription costs £7.99 per month, or £79 for the year.