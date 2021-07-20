Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pregnant man and person: What do the new emojis mean?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

With 200 new emojis on the way, there’s a man with a swollen belly and interracial handshakes in the new update

Emoji 14.0 brings over 200 more emojis to your screen, with the new offerings promising to be more inclusive to users.

There are male and gender-neutral versions of the pregnant woman emoji, which were a part of an initiative to “display gender-inclusive emoji designs from 2019 onward,” according to the proposal for the pregnant man emoji.

“One’s sex does not dictate the capacity to care for children in the home or work in the market. In the same way, sex equality law has aimed to combat harmful sex stereotypes, there is a great deal of parallels regarding how one’s sex does not dictate the capacity to carry children,” the proposal goes on to say.

The emojis are also aimed to be used in multiple contexts, with the proposal citing examples such as using the pregnant man emoji to denote that “uncomfortable feeling after you ate too much at lunch”.

Since emojis are often used on an individual basis and their meanings can be fluid depending on the context, the proposal suggests these new emojis have value as an “emoji expression”.

Frequency data also indicated that both pregnant people and pregnant-man were over the median search threshold, indicating that people are already searching for this type of content.

There are 25 new skin tone handshake emojis that will be available in the new update.
Credit: Emojipedia

The new update also will include 25 different skin tone variations for handshakes, improving the diversity of the current emojis.

Google released a blog post that claimed the multi-skin toned handshake emojis have been “years in the making,” however, it claimed that creating a new emoji can take up to two years and that the Coronavirus also delayed production by six months.

The proposal for the new handshake emojis suggested that these new additions would be widely used, as the handshake is the sixth most used in order of median frequency, and would be the first emoji “depicting the physical agreement amongst two people of different skintones in a way that is not explicitly romantic in nature”.

Each emoji is subject to change prior to the final approval in September. The new update will hit phones either in late 2021 or throughout 2022.

Ctrl-Alt-Delete: The Steam Deck has oodles of potential beyond gaming

Ctrl-Alt-Delete: The Steam Deck has oodles of potential beyond gaming

Ryan Jones 3 days ago
How to preorder the Steam Deck: Where to reserve your console online

How to preorder the Steam Deck: Where to reserve your console online

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
How to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

How to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

Jade King 10 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.