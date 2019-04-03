PowerBeats Pro Confirmed: Beats’ take on AirPods coming soon

Apple has officially announced the Beats PowerBeats Pro true wireless sports earphones. Following weeks of rumours, Apple has lifted the lid on the wrap-around buds, which will go on sale next month.

PowerBeats Pro maintain the a similar shape and design to the predecessors, minus the connecting neckband and with the addition of adjustable ear hooks for a better fit. Essentially, these are aimed at sporty people worried that AirPods will drop out on their run.

They will be more expensive than Apple’s own AirPods, and will retail for $249.95/£219. Like AirPods, the PowerBeats Pro will come with a charging case, but the case itself will not benefit from wireless charging.

The new Beats product promises up to 9-hours of battery life from a single charge, with a total of 24-hours of combined playback possible through the charging case.

If users need a quick blast before they head out on a run or to the gym, just five minutes on charge will yield 1.5-hours of battery life. If you’ve got 15 minutes, that’ll give you an extra 4.5-hours of juice.

Related: Best true wireless earbuds

As for sound quality, Apple says the water and sweat resistant PowerBeats Pro will offer powerful sound. On the Beatsbydre website, the company writes:

“We listened to real athletes and we heard that nothing was more important than sound. Powerbeats Pro delivers powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation for a premium listening experience.”

Like AirPods 2, Apple’s H1 chip is present to enable hands-free controls via “Hey Siri” voice commands, but there are also a number of physical controls on the buds.

In previous PowerBeats releases, the physical controls have sat on a remote within the neckband, but the volume controls have been moved to one of the buds, while a long press on the ‘b’ button will decline a call. There’s also autoplay functionality thanks to sensors that know when the earphones are sitting within your ears and will pause the the music when they’re removed.

The buds will come in ivory, black, moss and navy colours. Apple isn’t taking pre-orders yet, but interested parties can sign up for notifications when PowerBeats Pro go on sale sometime in May.

Will you be buying Powerbeats Pro? Or are you all in on AirPods. Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter