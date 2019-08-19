The nicer PowerBeats Pro colours are finally arriving this week

When Apple revealed the Beats PowerBeats Pro true wireless earbuds a few months back it showed off four colours, but only offered one on release – black.

That left some smitten folks with the active equivalent of AirPods with a bit of a quandary? Grab the less-preferred paint job or wait patiently for the ivory white, moss green or navy editions to arrive.

For those who practiced patience, it is finally being rewarded, with Apple reportedly confirming pre-orders of the three remaining colours will commence later this week on August 22 (via The Verge). They will ship on August 30 and will be available in Apple’s retail outlets on the same day, the firm says. The hefty $249.95 (£219.95) price will remain the same.

It’s not clear whether Apple will launch the additional colours in the US and the UK at the same time, but the firm’s online store still has availability down as “coming this summer” in both territories.

In our review of the PowerBeats Pro, published in May, they were afforded an impressive 4 out of 5 stars. We liked the presence of the Apple H1 chip, ability to use as a solo earpiece and the battery case that enabled 24 hours use on a single charge.

Related: Best headphones 2019

We praised them for the stable, comfortable fit, decent sound and nine-hour battery life before a recharge was necessary. Our reviewer called them “some of the least annoying true wireless earphones ever,” which is high praise indeed.

He wrote: “If you love the idea of wire-free earphones but hate the current pairs’ battery life standards, the Beats PowerBeats Pro are pretty much perfect. They last as long as some wired, or even full-size, wireless headphones. Sure, the charger case is big, but the compromise is worth it.”

The only thing preventing a perfect score for the PowerBeats Pro earbuds were the imperfect connectivity, synthetic mid-texture and the lack of high-end bass boost.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More